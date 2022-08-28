Many remain indoors as heatwave grips nation

According to Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures in Amman on Sunday ranged between a high of 40°C during the day and a low of 25°C at night (File photo)

AMMAN — Amid soaring temperatures, more Jordanians are avoiding going out during midday hours and instead, they remain indoors in order to stay cool.

“It has been so hot that I try to stay out of the sun during the hottest time of the day, and at night I go out if I have things to do,” Abeer Kamal, 27, told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

According to Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures in Amman on Sunday ranged between a high of 40°C during the day and a low of 25°C at night. The highest temperatures recorded in Jordan were in Mafraq and Zarqa, which reached 42°C.

Temperatures continue to rise to record 7 to 8 °C higher than their normal rates, the JMD added.

A viral video showed the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) organising the large-scale spraying of streets with water in an effort to carry away the heat.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Hamada Sultan, a construction worker, said that when he works in hot conditions, and he makes sure that all staff take the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

“We are exposed to the sun throughout the day, so I always make sure to drink plenty of fluids and take breaks every two hours,” he noted.

Hamdi Manaseer, a drink retailer, told The Jordan Times over the phone that there is a strong demand for cold and icy drinks, as customers are looking to stay hydrated in the heat.

Manaseer offers his customers iced teas, energy drinks, fresh juices, milkshakes, smoothies and cold coffee beverages.

“Sales at my shop have increased by more than 50 per cent over the last three weeks,” he said.

The heatwaves have increased the sales of ice cream and popsicles, according to Waleed Ali, owner of a supermarket, noting that “people are ordering food from my shop, because they do not want to go out during the day.”