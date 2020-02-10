March software development conference to bring international experts to Amman

AMMAN — Annual software development conference Xpand is gearing up to gather local tech talent for intensive learning and networking experiences in Amman on March 28 and 29, according to organisers.

For its first edition in 2019, the two-day international conference hosted over 500 participants and 14 guest speakers representing companies such as Microsoft, Expedia, IBM, Careem and others, who “gave promising start-ups a helping hand” and spoke on trending topics.

This year, Xpand’s workshops and talks will be also delivered by international and regional professionals in the field of software engineering and design, organisers said in a statement sent to The Jordan Times on Monday.

Speakers and experts will be coming in from all over Europe — the Netherlands, Germany, the UK and Turkey — and regionally from Jordan, the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, according to the statement.

Xpand 2020 promises “bigger and richer content and workshops, and aims to foster prosperous conversations, connections and opportunities for business and recruitment”, the statement said, noting that this year it will be organised by Propeller, a startup accelerator in Amman.

Xpand is designed to help software professionals stay on top of the rapidly changing world of software, according to its website.

This includes developers, architects, product managers, team leads and CTOs of any company size or stage.