Marj Al Hamam intersection’s completion brings sigh of relief to commuters, businesses

AMMAN — The completion of the bridge and tunnel construction at Marj Al Hamam intersection has revived commercial traffic in the area, according to traders.

The project was implemented by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

The project includes a three-level intersection through the construction of a 227-metre elevated concrete bridge, a traffic-light intersection and a two-way tunnel, according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

The Marj Al Hamam project aimed to solve the area’s traffic congestion to preserve public safety, according to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

The ministry’s statement, made available to The Jordan Times, said that “the intersection is vitally important for economic and tourist activities”.

On Tuesday, Khairi Hirzalla, owner of a car care centre, told The Jordan Times that some of his customers came back after the project’s completion.

“I cannot express how grateful and relieved I feel now after the completion of the project,” he noted.

Eight months ago, Hirzalla’s revenue had dropped 60 per cent, but now, business is rising.

“The construction project we faced was major and traffic was detoured almost everywhere,” said Abeer Ramzi, who lives in Marj Al Hamam.

Ramzi had to switch to a much longer route. Now, she is able to use the tunnel to return home, after a long day at work.

“There are more people coming and I believe after a while things will go back to normal and maybe even get better,” said Waleed Ali, owner of a grocery store near the intersection.

He added that the situation before “was a mess, many customers stopped coming, and on top of all that the pandemic started”.