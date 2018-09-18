Meetings held to discuss draft income tax law; industrialists voice their opposition

AMMAN — Industrialists stressed on Monday that the government’s insistence on introducing the 2018 amendments to Income Tax Law will deepen the economic crisis while a ministerial team met with Mafraq residents to discuss the new draft law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The industrialists said in a joint statement, issued by the Industrial Change and Development Current, on Monday that the draft law would undermine the capacity of the industrial sector and limit its ability to export.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Rajai Muasher, and Minister of Finance Ezzeddine Kanakrieh, on Monday discussed the new amendments with activists and representatives of civil society organisations at Al Hussein Youth City, according to Petra.

Muasher said that the meetings aimed to inform the citizens about the plans and programmes of the government and the economic and financial situation, as well as to discuss the draft law, taking all the notes and suggestions into consideration and possibly adopting some before submitting the draft to Parliament.

A similar meeting was also held at Al al-Bayt University, and attended by the Mafraq Governor and other officials.

Municipal Affairs Minister Walid Masri said that the meeting was productive, and citizens expressed their opinions clearly and with honesty about their difficult economic situation due to taxes. They also expressed their rejection to several items and amendments in the new income tax bill.

The second programme aims to create a comprehensive national renaissance project to address three areas: state of law and political reform, improvement of quantitative and qualitative services to citizens, stimulation of economic growth and addressing imbalances in public finances.

Kanakrieh said that the government has worked to reduce costs such as operating expenses, pointing out that it ceased travelling and purchase of cars and real estate, and in addition the government will submit a proposal on the retirement ministers’ law.