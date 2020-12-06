MEPI and EFE-Jordan celebrate partnership to economically empower Jordanian youth

AMMAN — The US-Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI) and Education For Employment- Jordan (EFE-Jordan) celebrate their partnership to economically empower youth in Jordan and foster economic cooperation between youth and the local government in Jordan.

Under this initiative, 90 Jordanian youth from East Amman, Aqaba, Zarqa, Irbid and Ajloun will receive quality technical and entrepreneurship training in home maintenance and plumbing, food processing, and construction of wastewater networks, as well as general professional and employability skills, according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times

In parallel, 15 municipality workers from the same locations as youth selected for the entrepreneurship training will receive training on business support to build the local government's capacity in supporting business initiatives in their communities.

The upcoming initiative further adds to MEPI and EFE-Jordan's last year's partnership of fostering economic growth in marginalised communities, read the statement.

The project offered 80 underprivileged youth and women from East Amman demand-driven training on data analytics (coding) and software engineering (Java) and placed 85 per cent of them into jobs, the statement said.

Furthermore, it empowered 100 youth and women from Tafileh, Maan and Aqaba by offering them technical and micro-entrepreneurship training on garment manufacturing, mobile maintenance and hairdressing, along with tool kits to support in the launch of their micro-business.

EFE-Jordan CEO Ghadeer Khuffash stated: “We are pleased to partner up with MEPI for a second year, especially at this critical time in Jordan — with practically high unemployment rates. We are grateful for MEPI’s continued support in helping us accomplish our vision in economically empowering Jordanian youth by offering them the right skills to create economic opportunities so they can uplift themselves and their communities.”