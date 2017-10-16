Microfund for Women beneficiaries attend Amman Design Week

­AMMAN — Microfund for Women (MFW) has recently invited over 650 beneficiaries from several areas of the Kingdom to attend the activities of Amman Design Week (ADW), which was held from 6-14 October, according to a MFW statement.

The visits were organised as part of MFW’s non-financial services, which are aimed at enhancing the participation of beneficiaries in numerous activities and events.

MFW provided buses across the Kingdom to transport the beneficiaries to the venue of the event in Ras Al Ain in Amman, where the women were able to interact with the designers as well as view the different works displayed.

The visit was aimed at exposing the beneficiaries to various ideas that could further develop their projects or inspire them to start new ones, in addition to networking with designers, according to the statement.

Managing Director of MFW Muna Sukhtian stated: “We strive to help our beneficiaries participate in various events and activities that are held across the Kingdom, in order to empower them both economically and socially.”

“Through this event, the beneficiaries were able to discover new opportunities and expand their horizons and perspectives which, in turn, will serve to enhance their talents and help develop their work,” she added.

Mitha Touqan, an Eastern Badia resident, and the owner of the “Khiyata” project said that she benefited greatly from the numerous designs on display at the exhibition.

“I will reflect what I saw at the exhibition on my project directly. I also got to communicate directly with the designers and discuss several designs and ideas with them,” she was quoted in the statement as saying.

MFW is a private non-profit company that provides financial services to low-income, small business owners in Jordan in a bid to empower women economically and socially so that they become active members of society.

To date, over 140,000 people, 96 per cent of whom are women, have benefited from MFW served by over 700 employees spread over 60 branches across the Kingdom, the statement concluded.