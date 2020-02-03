You are here

Home » Local » Ministerial delegation discusses Jordan’s economy with World Bank, IMF officials

Ministerial delegation discusses Jordan’s economy with World Bank, IMF officials

By JT - Feb 03,2020 - Last updated at Feb 03,2020

AMMAN — A Jordanian ministerial delegation on Monday held a number of meetings with officials from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Amman to discuss measures aimed at promoting economic growth.

The delegation, which includes the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Energy, also followed up on the progress of the five-year matrix for reforms, which are structural in nature and cover various areas such as business environment and investments, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

The ministerial delegation will hold other meetings with IMF officials to complement the discussions held by the fund in Amman over the past two weeks, the statement noted.

Through the Amman meetings, an agreement was reached on a new four-year programme that includes a number of structural reforms and focuses on driving growth that leads to job creation while maintaining financial and monetary stability.

The new programme, which was announced last week in Amman by Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ and IMF mission Chief Chris Jarvis, aims to enhance transparency and foster the social safety net.

It also includes measures to reduce costs in productive sectors, but does not include tax increases or new taxes, rather adopting a methodology to combat tax and customs evasion, the statement said.

up
1 user has voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
With one voice

Sunday 26 January 2020

Trump and Balfour compared

Feb 03, 2020

The EU’s risky green taxonomy

Feb 03, 2020

In defence of cosmopolitanism

Feb 03, 2020

Is populism devouring democracy?

Feb 02, 2020

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.