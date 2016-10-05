You are here

Home » Local » ‘Ministry finalising strategy to address child begging’

‘Ministry finalising strategy to address child begging’

By Sawsan Tabazah - Oct 05,2016 - Last updated at Oct 06,2016

In the first nine months of 2016, anti-vagrancy teams have picked up over 3,000 beggars, according to the Ministry of Social Development (Petra file photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Social Development is finalising a strategy to address child begging, the ministry’s spokesperson, Fawaz Ratrout, said on Wednesday. 

The strategy focuses on the child’s rehabilitation and education, as well as working with the child’s parents, Ratrout told The Jordan Times. 

The official has previously noted that the ministry considers child begging a form of child labour. 

In the first nine months of 2016, anti-vagrancy teams have picked up over 3,000 beggars, said Ratrout, noting that 5,000 were picked up in 2015. 

“The begging [phenomenon] increases in [the Muslim holy month of] Ramadan and in summer, but as we are in the last quarter of the year I guess the [annual] number will be within the normal range, especially with the approach of winter,” said the spokesperson. 

The ministry will soon announce new policies to stop the practice of begging, he added. 

Adults found begging are referred to court, while children are taken to rehabilitation centres affiliated with the ministry. 

 

Anti-vagrancy teams started using tablet computers in 2015 to exchange and document information about vagrants and their locations, and to contact relevant authorities, the ministry has said.

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
7 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

 

Opinion

Editorial
Towards gender equality

Wednesday 05 October 2016

‘No dialogue between Syrians’

Oct 05, 2016

The gas deal

Oct 05, 2016

A virtuous cycle for conservation

Oct 05, 2016

Reinforced stability via change

Oct 04, 2016

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.