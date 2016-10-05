You are here
‘Ministry finalising strategy to address child begging’
By Sawsan Tabazah - Oct 05,2016 - Last updated at Oct 06,2016
In the first nine months of 2016, anti-vagrancy teams have picked up over 3,000 beggars, according to the Ministry of Social Development (Petra file photo)
AMMAN — The Ministry of Social Development is finalising a strategy to address child begging, the ministry’s spokesperson, Fawaz Ratrout, said on Wednesday.
The strategy focuses on the child’s rehabilitation and education, as well as working with the child’s parents, Ratrout told The Jordan Times.
The official has previously noted that the ministry considers child begging a form of child labour.
In the first nine months of 2016, anti-vagrancy teams have picked up over 3,000 beggars, said Ratrout, noting that 5,000 were picked up in 2015.
“The begging [phenomenon] increases in [the Muslim holy month of] Ramadan and in summer, but as we are in the last quarter of the year I guess the [annual] number will be within the normal range, especially with the approach of winter,” said the spokesperson.
The ministry will soon announce new policies to stop the practice of begging, he added.
Adults found begging are referred to court, while children are taken to rehabilitation centres affiliated with the ministry.
Anti-vagrancy teams started using tablet computers in 2015 to exchange and document information about vagrants and their locations, and to contact relevant authorities, the ministry has said.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Ministry of Social Development’s anti-vagrancy teams have picked up around 3,600 men, women and children suspected of begging si
The Social Development Ministry has started utilising iPads in the process of detecting and detaining beggars around the Kingdom, its spokesperson said on Saturday.
The Ministry of Social Development said on Saturday it will deal firmly with assaults on its anti-vagrancy teams, after registering the third assault since the beginning of the year.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 04, 2016
Oct 04, 2016
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 06, 2016
Opinion
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 05, 2016
Oct 04, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment