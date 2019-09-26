Ministry following up on arrests of three Jordanians in Egypt

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry, through the Jordanian embassy in Cairo, has been following up with “great care” on the arrest of three Jordanians in Egypt last week, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Thursday.

The ministry had received information about the arrest of Mohammad Nidhami on September 20 at Tahrir Square, Qudah said, noting that it had learned of the arrest of the other two citizens, Abdulrahman Ali and Thaer Husam, two days later.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Qudah said that the ministry has been in contact with the Egyptian authorities “since the beginning” and has requested a list of charges pressed against Abdulrahman and Thaer as well as information on the circumstances of their arrest.

The ministry’s efforts have resulted in the release of Nidhami on Wednesday, Qudah said, refuting claims that the ministry had asked the citizens’ families to appoint lawyers for them. Qudah warned that the Foreign Ministry has the right to take legal actions against those who attribute “false statements” to it.