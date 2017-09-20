Ministry following up on Eilat arrests

AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that it is coordinating with the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv to follow up on the arrest of three Jordanian men in the Red Sea city of Eilat, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

The three were arrested on Tuesday evening for questioning in the case of an attack on an Israeli girl at a tourist hotel in Eilat.

Two of them were released while the third was being interrogated due to having a criminal record for his involvement in a theft, according to the initial investigation, according to Petra.

The Jordanian consul in Tel Aviv was in Eilat Wednesday to find out the details of the investigation and legal procedures.

More than 1,500 Jordanians have been allowed by the Israeli government to work in the Red Sea resort, especially in the hospitality sector.

The workers do not spend the night in the town. They are transported from Aqaba on a daily basis.

According to reports, the Israeli authorities announced that the attack on the woman was driven by a criminal rather than political motive.