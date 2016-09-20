Monitor says media outlets fail to identify articles paid for by candidates

AMMAN — Publishing sponsored content alongside news items, without disclosing which articles were paid for by candidates, was the main violation by media outlets in the run up to elections, a monitoring group said on Monday.

“By publishing ads as if they were news items, these media outlets in questions mislead the public,” said a report by Akeed, an online portal dedicated to monitoring the credibility of Jordanian media, affiliated with the Jordan Media Institute (JMI).

Media outlets must disclose when articles or reports are paid for by candidates, emphasised the report, which was e-mailed to The Jordan Times.

Between August 17 and September 5, the monitoring group identified 624 ethical violations in media outlets, including 314 on privately-owned TV channels.

The media outlets in question published news items and analyses promoting candidates and lists by indicating that their chances of securing seats in the Lower House were high.

Also on Monday, Akeed said some media outlets committed violations by running campaign ads on the day that officially marked the end of campaigning, one day before the vote.

An Akeed statement quoted Independent Election Commission (IEC) Spokesperson Jihad Momani as saying that those who do not abide by the day marking the end of campaigning will be subject to legal accountability, adding that it is the responsibility of courts to deal with any media outlets which violate election regulations.

Banning campaigning a day before the vote is aimed at preventing attempts to influence voters’ final decisions regarding the choice of candidates, and to give the IEC an opportunity to focus on final preparations for election day instead of monitoring campaigns, Momani said.

To help prevent illegal practices related to the polls and raise awareness among journalists about best policies when covering the elections, the JMI recently launched a professional and ethical code of conduct.

The code includes 10 fundamental principles agreed on by representatives from various media outlets with the aim of strengthening reporting of the election process and ensuring professional, fair and balanced coverage.

It reminds journalists to exercise fairness, integrity, objectivity and impartiality, and not to show bias towards any candidate.

The code also highlights that opinion pieces must be distinguished from news items, and fact from speculation, while any paid content must be identified as such.