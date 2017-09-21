You are here
More farms use solar energy to pump water
By JT - Sep 21,2017 - Last updated at Sep 21,2017
AMMAN — Four new units have been inaugurated this week in Azraq in Zarqa Governorate, where solar energy is utilised to operate water pumps for farms.
The project is supported by the Institute for University Cooperation (ICU), an international NGO implementing development co-operation projects in developing countries.
The ICU provides half the cost of the project and the other half is undertaken by the farmers themselves, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Other partners are the Jordan-based Nur Solar Systems and the Agriculture Extension Unit at the Directorate of Agriculture in Zarqa, according to the agency.
