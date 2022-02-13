MoU signed to launch air taxi service in Petra

By JT - Feb 13,2022 - Last updated at Feb 13,2022

The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority and Golden Eagle Aviation Academy on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding to launch air taxi services in Petra (Photo courtesy of PDTRA)

AMMAN — The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) and Golden Eagle Aviation Academy (GEAA) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that aims to enrich tourist experiences in Petra.

According to the MoU, travellers will now have the opportunity to explore the rose-red city “from a third dimension” onboard Golden Eagle’s helicopters, said a PDTRA statement.

PDTRA Chief Commissioner Suleiman Farajat and GEAA CEO Major General Mohammad Omari signed the MoU in Amman.

Farajat said that the PDTRA is continuously working to improve tourist experiences in Petra. “[We are] confident that the new air taxi services will attract more visitors to the rose-red city,” he said.

Omari said the GEAA proposed the idea of offering air taxi services in Petra.

According to the MoU, visitors can purchase the air taxi service with a Petra entry ticket.

Helicopters will be flying in daylight at safe altitudes and on certain paths that were carefully selected by the PDTRA, the statement said.

The GEAA also provides on-demand trips from Amman and Aqaba to Petra.