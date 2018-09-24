MPs address women’s grievance in pension law

AMMAN — In the final meeting of its current extraordinary session, the Lower House on Sunday endorsed the 2018 civil retirement draft law, in which a long-time grievance of women has been removed.

Under the existing law, the share of widows, unmarried, widowed or divorced daughters is suspended on marriage, but is resumed if she is subsequently widowed or divorced.

The draft law identified family members who can benefit from the salary and allowances of the dead pensioner or employee to include: the husband, wife or wives, children under 18 years old, unmarried, widowed and divorced daughters, mother and father.