Mulki vows gov’t support to media sector

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Thursday stressed the government's support for the Jordan Press Association (JPA), under Royal directives which aim to improve the journalism profession and the condition of its members, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting with JPA President Rakan Saaideh, JPA Vice President Yanal Barmawi and members of the association’s council, the premier highlighted the government's “respect and appreciation” for the association's national role, which he described as “responsible and reflecting the conscience” of society and its problems.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani attended the meeting, during which Mulki said that transparency and free access to information, for both journalists and citizens, is “one of the most important rights”, stressing the government’s commitment to such ideals.

He said the government has “nothing to hide”, but asks not to publish any information or figures without checking their credibility, saying that such actions could lead the public to become misinformed about a certain topic or cause.

The government is open to any suggestions to help the JPA improve the profession and improve the professionalism of reporters, in addition to finding solutions to problems facing daily newspapers, the prime minister said.

Mulki instructed holding a meeting between the JPA Council, the ministers of media affairs and public sector development, as well as the Civil Service Bureau President Khalaf Hmeisat, in order to study the feasibility of a pay rise for journalists working in the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation and for those in the Petra news agency, provided they are members of the association and have not yet received a raise .

The prime minister also instructed the holding of a separate meeting with the public works and municipal affairs ministers to study developing the JPA's land in the Ghabawi area.

For his part, Saaideh highlighted the importance of enhancing Jordanian media and supporting it to respond to and deal with internal and external challenges.

The JPA president called for addressing the issues of unemployment among journalists, financial rights for Al Arab Al Yawm employees after it ceased publishing and the hiring of spokespersons at ministries and institutions, who are members of the association.

Saaideh presented Mulki with a memo detailing the problems facing the Kingdom’s media and the crisis of daily newspapers, calling for an increase in the price of government advertisements and higher newspaper subscription rates by ministries and government departments.

He also called for exempting the newspapers from certain taxes and fees, in addition to providing the JPA with representation on the boards of directors of Al Rai and Ad-Dustour daily newspapers.