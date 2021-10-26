NCHR releases annual report on status of human rights in Kingdom

By JT - Oct 26,2021 - Last updated at Oct 26,2021

NCHR Chairman of the Board of Trustees Irhail Gharaibeh speaks during a press conference on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) on Tuesday released its 17th annual report on the status of human rights in the Kingdom.

Speaking during a press conference, NCHR Chairman of the Board of Trustees Irhail Gharaibeh referred to the importance of the report that reflects the centre’s human rights analysis at three main levels: Policies, legislation and practice.

Gharaibeh noted that this year’s report has been issued during exceptional circumstances given the pandemic outbreak, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The conference reviewed the report’s top contents focusing on monitoring policies, laws and practices from a human rights perspective based on the Constitution and international human rights standards.

The report included three main aspects: Civil and political rights; economic, social and cultural rights; and the rights of people with highest need for protection.

It also included a special appendix with statistics on the number of human rights complaints the centre received during 2020, in addition to recommendations.

Gharaibeh said that the report is subject to a collective study by members of the board of trustees before its final endorsement.