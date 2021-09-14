NCHR training for lawyers concludes

AMMAN — The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) ended a training course, held in Tafileh governorate, that targeted male and female lawyers from Jordan on Monday.

The NCHR has trained a total of 248 lawyers, including those who either provide legal assistance to citizens or work at civil society organisations, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

This training course was held in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, the Jordanian Lawyers’ Association and the Judicial Council. The course was supported by the European Commission and the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and Development.

“The aim of this project is to legally empower lawyers and strengthen their legal knowledge so they can provide the best legal services possible for citizens,” said Nisreen Zureikat, an NCHR project manager and councilor in the statement.

Zureikat added that advanced courses will be introduced during November and December, which will target the same foundation course trainees from all governorates.

The training course will focus on the concept of a fair trial. Experts from Spain will also be a part of the next training programme, Zureikat stated.

Some of the most discussed topics during the training were international agreements on human rights, as well as the human rights agreements Jordan has signed and that have become part of the national legal system.

Five legal professional trainers participated in the foundation training course.