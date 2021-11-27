Nearly 11% of SSC subscribers in high risk professions

There are 7,475 facilities whose employees work in high-risk professions, according to the Social Security Corporation

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Saturday estimated that 144,038 subscribers were working in high-risk professions.

SSC noted that the total number of subscribers is around 1,350,004 employees, which means that the percentage of workers included in high-risk jobs is almost 11 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Wafa Jaradat, director of occupational safety and work injuries at SSC, said that there are 7,475 facilities whose employees work in high-risk professions, constituting 8 per cent of the total number of facilities.

She also noted that 1,870 employees retired early from their high-risk jobs, between March and May 30, 2020.