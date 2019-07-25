New bills added to Parliament’s extraordinary session agenda

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday adding new bills to Parliament’s extraordinary session’s agenda, including amended drafts of the Judicial Independence Law and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority Law.

Also added to the list is a draft law on waste management, according to a Royal Court statement.

In addition to the added bills, Parliament is also expected to discuss the draft cybersecurity law and the draft law on cancelling the Utilising IT Resources in Governmental Institutions Law, according to the statement.

Also on the extraordinary session’s agenda is the amended drafts of the social security law, the integrity and anti-corruption law, restructuring governmental institutions and departments law and the bill on cancelling the Crafts and Industries Law.

Parliament is also meant to be discussing the amendments to laws of Jordanian universities, higher education and scientific research, civil procedures, standards and metrology and traffic, as well as the draft mediation for settling civil disputes law and the draft weapons and ammunition law.

Last month, a Royal Decree was issued summoning the Parliament to convene for an extraordinary session as of July 21.