New board of Crown Prince Foundation appointed

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday, restructuring the board of trustees of the Crown Prince Foundation as of October 4, under the chairmanship of Fawaz Zu'bi.

Members of the newly appointed board are Omar Maani, Ahmad Hanandeh, Omar Wir, Samih Touqan, Odai Salamin, Yasmin Muhtaseb, Noor Abul Ragheb and the Crown Prince's office director, according to a Royal Court statement.

The foundation supports voluntary, social and charitable efforts in the Kingdom.

It carries out its mission through supporting local communities and developing the talents of young people, improving their living conditions and enhancing their role in development projects.

The foundation also seeks to boost comprehensive development in the various governorates.

The foundation reflects HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s commitment to following up on various issues concerning young Jordanians, as he always stresses that they should be given a role within the community, and that they benefit from education and economic opportunities, the statement said.