New ministers take oath as Razzaz reshuffles team

By JT - Oct 11,2018 - Last updated at Oct 11,2018

His Majesty King Abdullah poses for a group photo with Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and new Cabinet members who took oath of office on Thursday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday approving a reshuffle in Prime Minister Omar Razzaz’s Cabinet.

Raed Abul Saud was appointed as Minister of Water and Irrigation, Bassam Talhouni as Minister of Justice and Majd Shweikeh as Minister of State for Institutional Performance Development, according to a Royal Court statement.

Azmi Mahafzah was appointed as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research after the two portfolios were merged, Falah Omoush as Minister of Public Works and Housing, Basma Ishaqat as Minister of Social Development.

Newcomers also included Ghazi Zaben as Minister of Health, Ibrahim Shahahdeh as Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment, and Mohammad Abu Rumman as Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth.

The new ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace in the presence of Razzaz, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas.

Earlier in the day, a Royal Decree was issued accepting the resignation of the following ministers as of October 11: Higher Education Minister Adel Tweisi, Social Development Minister Hala Lattouf, Health Minister Mahmoud Sheyyab, Public Works and Housing Minister Yahya Kisbi and Environment Minister Nayef Fayez.

Other outgoing ministers include Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat, Justice Minister Awad Abu Jarad, Water Minister Munir Owais, Youth Minister Makram Qaisi and Culture Minister Basmah Nsour.

Cabinet list

Following is the list of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz Cabinet members after Thursday’s reshuffle:

Omar Razzaz: Prime Minister and Minister of Defence

Rajai Muasher: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State

Ayman Safadi: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates

Musa Maaytah: Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State

Samir Murad: Minister of Labour

Walid Masri: Minister of Transport and Minister of Municipal Affairs

Lina Annab: Minister of Tourism and Antiquities

Muhannad Shehadeh: Minister of State for Investment Affairs

Samir Mubaidin: Minister of Interior

Abdul Nasser Abul Bassal: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs

Ezzeddine Kanakrieh: Minister of Finance

Mubarak Abu Yamin: Minister of State for Legal Affairs

Tareq Hammouri: Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply

Jumana Ghunaimat: Minister of State for Media Affairs

Hala Zawati: Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources

Mary Kawar: Minister of Planning and International Cooperation

Muthana Gharaibeh: Minister of ICT

Raed Abul Saud: Minister of Water and Irrigation

Bassam Talhouni: Minister of Justice

Majd Shweikeh: Minister of State for Institutional Performance Development

Azmi Mahafzah: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Falah Omoush: Minister of Public Works and Housing

Basma Ishaqat: Minister of Social Development

Ghazi Zaben: Minister of Health

Ibrahim Shahahdeh: Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment

Mohammad Abu Rumman: Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth.

see Profiles of new ministers