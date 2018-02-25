New police chief, top Royal court officials appointed

By JT - Feb 25,2018 - Last updated at Feb 25,2018

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Sunday approving the council of ministers’ decision to appoint Maj. Gen. Fadel Hmoud as Public Security Department Director as of February 26, 2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Royal Decree also approved Ministers Council’s decision to promote the Maj. Gen. Ahmad Sarhan, former public security director, to General, as of February 25, 2018.

The Council of Ministers’ decided to refer Sarhan to retirement as of February 26, 2018.

Another Royal Decree was issued on Sunday appointing Manar Dabbas as adviser to His Majesty King Abdullah and director of the King’s Office as of February 25, according to a Royal Court statement.

Dabbas succeeds Jafar Hassan who was earlier in the day appointed deputy prime minister and minister of state for economic affairs.

Another Royal Decree was issued on Sunday appointing Mohammad Eses as the King’s adviser for economic affairs as of February 25.