No health risk in school reopening — Bilbeisi

AMMAN — Adel Bilbeisi, Prime Ministry adviser for epidemiological affairs and the official in charge of the COVID-19 crisis, on Tuesday said that students will not be at risk by returning to school for in-person education.

In remarks to Al Mamlaka TV, Bilbeisi said that "there is no clustering of COVID-19 infections in schools", adding that the school environment is part of the society’s environment, highlighting the importance of health protocol for safe return.

The decision to postpone the start of the second semester at public and private schools was made based on forecasts that daily COVID-19 infections would see a peak by mid-February. He highlighted the necessity to strike a balance between health and education and stressed the necessity of in-person learning.