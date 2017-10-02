You are here
No income or sales tax raise — premier
By JT - Oct 02,2017 - Last updated at Oct 02,2017
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Monday said that the government will not reduce the income exemptions to individuals or families, and will not raise sales tax.
He stressed that the government is committed to His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to protect the middle- and low-income segments of Jordanians.
During his meeting with Senate President Faisal Fayez and Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh, Mulki stressed that the amendments on the Income Tax Law will not affect single individuals or families whose income is below JD12,000 and JD24,000 respectively.
He said that the amendments are introduced to improve the efficiency of tax collection and harshen penalties for tax evasion.
It also aims to ensure that all individuals whose yearly income exceeds JD12,000 and families with income more than JD24,000 are registered as tax payers.
The premiere stressed that “it’s not acceptable that non-Jordanians benefit from tax exemptions. This harms Jordanian economy and citizens, given that one third of the Kingdom’s population are non-Jordanians”.
He also said that the ceiling of the sales tax will not exceed 16 per cent, refuting all rumours about plans to raise the tax to 22 per cent.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Income and Sales Tax Department on Sunday called on employers to monthly deduct the income tax when paying employees’ salaries a
AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Thursday stressed that the general tendency of th
AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh on Wednesday said that the Chamber has received no proposed amendments to the Income Tax Law from
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 02, 2017
Oct 02, 2017
Opinion
Oct 02, 2017
Oct 02, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment