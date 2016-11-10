Officials, activists act swiftly to rescue ‘abused foreign labourers’

AMMAN — Authorities came to the rescue of five south Asian garment workers in Sahab after activists alerted the anti-trafficking police of alleged non-payment of salaries and non-issuance of work permits at a garment factory, The Jordan Times has learned.

The employees have not been paid for months and the company was not issuing them work permits. When they complained to the company, the management threatened to take them to the police, a source said on condition of anonymity.

"When they stopped going to work, the company halted their food supply and cut the electricity connection. They were helpless and only supported by employees from other factories during the ordeal," the source claimed.

Meanwhile, another source familiar with the case said three people in charge of the company were summoned by the authorities for questioning.

Fathallah Emrani, president of the General Trade Union of Workers in Textile, Garment and Clothing Industries, on Wednesday said the workers recently contacted the union and it referred them to legal aid. An investigation is ongoing, and the five workers are in a "safe house now", he added.

"We welcome the government's swift response and we need more action from authorities, especially concerning matters related to work permits; without permits, the workers can't move, it's enslavement," Emrani said.

"There are 73 garment factories in Jordan, of which 95 per cent are functioning smoothly. These subcontracting companies are bringing a bad name to the whole sector. The government should seal the companies that do not abide by the law, and move the workers to other factories. Garment companies are always ready to hire."

Labour Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Khatib said that companies that violate laws face closure.

"Each employee in this situation is considered a separate case, and thus the facility, if found guilty, would receive five fines," Khatib told The Jordan Times.

When receiving a complaint on similar incidents, the ministry dispatches an inspection team to the work place, and inspectors may simply warn the company verbally and ask it to rectify the situation, the spokesperson noted.

Some two weeks later, the team pays another visit and checks with the finance manager if employees have received their wages, and if not, the company has to pay a fine of JD200 to JD500.

"If the facility fails to rectify the situation, the labour minister sends a recommendation to the interior minister to close the facility," Khatib said.