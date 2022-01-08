Omicron to become dominant variant next month, top health official warns

AMMAN — Adel Bilbeisi, Prime Ministry adviser for epidemiological affairs and the official in charge of the COVID-19 crisis, on Saturday predicted that Omicron, the new mutant of the coronavirus, would become the dominant variant next month, due to its rapid spread, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the epidemiological curve decreased by 5 per cent last week compared with the week before, noting that this percentage is small, highlighting the stability in the percentage of positive tests.

Regarding the new wave of the coronavirus, he underlined the unlikelihood that the Kingdom will witness an Omicron wave, noting that Omicron is less virulent than the Delta mutant.

Bilbeisi said that 15 per cent of the infections recorded last week were affiliated with the Omicron mutant, which makes it difficult to announce the number of infections to this mutant within the daily report published by the Ministry of Health.

He stressed the importance of receiving the third dose of vaccination to raise immunity against the virus, especially the rapidly spreading Omicron.

He added that more than 300,000 people in the Kingdom received the third jab, which comprise 10 per cent of the target group, who are those receiving the second dose three months ago.

Bilbeisi added that 60,000 people received the vaccine last week, and 55,000 received it the week before.

He said that Jordan is negotiating with four international pharmaceutical companies to provide several medications, including “Molnupiravir”, stressing that negotiations are still ongoing to determine the most effective medications and deals.