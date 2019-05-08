One of 29 defendants in ‘tobacco case’ dies — SSC Judge

By JT - May 08,2019 - Last updated at May 08,2019

AMMAN — One of the defendants in the so-called “tobacco case” passed away on Wednesday morning, according to State Security Court (SSC) Presiding Judge Mohammad Afifi on Wednesday.

The cause of death was not officially announced but local news reports pointed out that the man, who was not named, died of a heart attack.

The trial will proceed in due process on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to hear the testimonies of defence witnesses, Afifi said, noting that Wednesday’s session was not held due to the death of one of the suspects.

So far, the SSC has heard the testimonies of 14 defence witnesses, in the case involving 29 defendants, out of whom six are at large and one is dead, in addition to 24 companies, including 22 registered under the names of 22 defendants.

Two of the companies involved in the case are registered under two names of the witnesses, totalling 141 accredited as having relevant information to the case.

The case also includes 136 written statements that reportedly prove the guilt of defendants, 29 persons and 24 legal persons, indicted with 21 charges including eight crimes and 13 misdemeanours, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The list of charges included acts that threaten public safety and security and would change the country’s economic state or endanger society’s basic conditions, along with sales tax and customs evasion.

In addition to the prime suspect, Jordanian businessman Awni Mutee, former water minister Munir Owais, retired customs director general Wadah Hmoud, former adviser Wahb Awamleh, Customs Commissioners Lt. Gen. Salem Khasawneh and Lt. Gen. Wael Smadi and free-zone official Islam Ghedan were detained after investigations.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Owais and Awamleh were charged with misuse of authority, and Hmoud, Khasawneh, Smadi and Ghedan were charged with receiving bribes for illegal acts.

Mutee is a Jordanian businessman who reportedly fled the country to Lebanon in July, a day before the raid on an alleged illegal tobacco manufacturing and smuggling factory that exposed the case.

He was extradited from Turkey last December.