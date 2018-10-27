One-state solution to Mideast conflict ‘would be a moral disaster’ — King

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has said that there have been many attempts to delay and subvert the hope the two-state solution offers, and these negative efforts include the fallacy of a single, bi-national state.

His remarks came in a speech delivered on his behalf on Friday by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi during the opening of the annual IISS Manama Dialogue on regional security, according to a Royal court statement.

The King made a last-minute cancellation of Bahrain trip due to the tragic accident that saw 21 people killed, mostly school children, who were swept away by flashfloods in the Dead Sea area on Thursday (see separate story).

Any such solution based on unilateral acts and unequal rights would be a moral disaster and a recipe for continued conflict, he said, adding that a lasting peace cannot be unilateral; “It can only be built by respecting the rights, hopes, and needs of both sides which is the real security of peace.”

His Majesty confirmed that eight years ago he said that the region will not enjoy security and stability before solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict adding that the only path to security and stability of the region is the two-state solution since a critical security concern for the region and the world is the long denial of the Palestinian statehood.

He also underscored that empowering people leads to peace, highlighting that this could be realised through reopening Palestinian schools as well as protecting families and communities; accordingly, “funding UNRWA is a must”.

King Abdullah also put on the top of all priorities safeguarding Jerusalem’s holy sites and historic Arab, Muslim and Christian identity. He added that: “To me personally and to all Jordanians, the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites is a binding duty”.

His Majesty said that war against terrorism is a generational one, and that khawarij, the outlaws of Islam, rely on a pseudo-religious ideology to justify murderous acts and foment sectarianism, adding that their false narratives must be countered by human solidarity and hope.

King Abdullah’s speech also focused on the importance of collective action, which, he said, must be guided by the principles of coexistence. It also underlined the importance of global support for refugee host countries, stressing that Jordan’s international partnerships need to remain strong until this crisis is over.

His Majesty added that such support could also be translated by preparing refugees to return to their homes and rebuild peaceful, prosperous communities.