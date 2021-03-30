Online event explores best practices in tackling gender-based violence

AMMAN — Experts and activists on Monday met to discuss ways to provide better and comprehensive safety and security services for gender-based violence (GBV) survivors in Jordan.

The gathering, a three-hour online consultation session, was organised by the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) to discuss a policy paper on the “Evaluation of the enforcement of the mandatory reporting of domestic violence cases in Jordan and its implications on survivor's protection”.

The event was part of the JNCW’s project “Policy Change Towards Combating Violence Against Women in Jordan” implemented by Jordanian National Commission for Women, funded by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

“The aim of the meeting today is to discuss the preliminary findings of the policy paper with the relevant entities to come up with the best practices and recommendations to deal with gender-based violence in Jordan,” JNCW Secretary General Salma Nims said.

Nims said that the aim is also to ensure that stakeholders working on GBV would develop different scenarios to deal with this important matter that is on the rise in Jordan and elsewhere in the world.

“We want to work on identifying legislation, practices and implications of GBV reporting as well as proposing alternative solutions to safe reporting by the survivors,” Nims stressed.

The participants made several recommendations at the end of the session, including designating a special family court to try cases of GBV and to “stiffen the punishments against the perpetrators in these cases”.

Other recommendations focused on launching a nation-wide campaign to raise awareness regarding the importance of reporting on GBV and denouncing all forms of violence that are practised against society members.

The gathering of experts also suggested the continued monitoring of the quality of services provided to GBV survivors at all times.