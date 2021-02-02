Online panel discussion held on economic, social rights of women

AMMAN — The Phenix Centre for Economic Studies on Sunday held an online panel discussion titled “The economic and social rights of women in Jordan, under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women [CEDAW]”.

The panel discussion, held via the video-conferencing platform Zoom, started by showcasing the results of a draft shadow report on the progress achieved in Jordan’s implementation of the convention to end discrimination against women, presented by the centre’s director Ahmad Awad.

“It is evident, in a tangible manner, that the steps Jordan has taken forward towards improving the economic and social rights of women, were met with equal steps backwards, and we have been running around in a vain circle for 25 years and Jordan remains at the bottom ranking among countries in regard to women’s economic participation,” a Phenix statement quoted Awad as saying during the panel.

Awad said that the Constitution calls for better women’s rights but implementation is weak as the dynamics of instilling actual change take more time than issuing legislations.

In regard to the CEDAW recommendations of 2017 and as per Article 72 of the Labour Law, the number of crèches remains limited, which impacts women’s participation in the labour market, Awad said, noting that the gender pay gap is still evident, amounting to 17 per cent for the benefit of males in the market.

He added that the convention calls for encouraging women’s work in non-traditional fields, and no progress have been made in this arena either.

Discussing the conditions of women working in the agricultural sector, Awad said that they do not receive any social protection, calling for issuing a by-law designated for agricultural workers as stipulated by Article 3 of the Labour Law.

As for women with disabilities, Awad said Jordan has issued a recommendation on the importance of training them and providing them with job opportunities but no progress has been made in this area as well.

In the development of the Vocational Training Corporation’s programmes, “no attention has been given to gender”, Awad said, noting that more women have lost their jobs than men, especially due to extra responsibilities at home making it easier for employers to lay them off.

On women’s participation in the political scene and in professional associations, Awad said that there is steadiness in this regard, especially in association councils.

On the amendments to the Labour Law for 2020, Awad summarised the issues that require review, including Article 69 that restricts women from working in certain times and professions, saying that women must have freedom of choice in this regard.

He also highlighted the issues of maternity leave, which is only 70 days in the private sector while it is 90 days in the public sector, calling for increasing the days for working mothers in the private sector.

The centre director also called for increasing the social protection of domestic workers.

Secretary General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women's Affairs Salma Al Nims said that the commission’s reports presented to the government were on the condition of women in the Kingdom, noting that the final draft of these reports include the government’s point of view and not that of the commission itself, according to the statement.

“There is a structural problem that prevents women from getting their rights, and we are committed to the national framework, which in turn is connected to the international commitments that encourage civil society institutions to work together in order to achieve these rights,” Nims said.