Online payments increased fivefold last year — CBJ
By JT - Jan 06,2018 - Last updated at Jan 06,2018
AMMAN — Payments through eFAWATEER.com, an online bill payment service, have increased by 5 times in 2017, reaching JD3.345 billion this year, compared with JD561 million in 2016, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.
The Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) data showed that the number of financial transactions since the launch of the system in 2015 amounted to some JD4 billion.
The amount of payments in December 2017 rose to JD470 million, compared to JD135 million in December 2016, an increase of 248 per cent.
Between November 2017 and January 2018, the payments rose by 10.3 per cent, with total payments in November reaching JD456 million.
The number of bills done through eFAWATEER.com reached about 4.7 million in 2017, compared with 1.8 million bills in 2016.
Payments to government institutions accounted for the largest share of the payments (92.1 per cent), with a value of JD3.82 billion, with the rest being mostly in the telecommunications and service sectors.
The number of channels of payment from banks and financial institutions amounted to 27, with 111 entities which issued bills payable electronically via eFAWATEER.com.
The CBJ said it expects 20 institutions and companies to join eFAWATEER.com this year.
Comments
Hatem Abunimeh (not verified)
Sun, 01/07/2018 - 03:10
Electronic bills payments is the best thing that happened to Jordan and the Jordanians in recent years.It guarantees accuracy, it saves time, money and aggravations.I can't wait until the rest of the Jordanian institutions complete their procedures and become part of this magnificent bill payment technique. In recent past we used to stand and wait in long lines in order for us to pay a utility bill, phone bill, or any government service bills.Electronic payments is a quentinsal system that allows us to pay from the privacy of our own homes after registering -24 -hours a day seven days a week. No hassle, no grumpy employee scowling in our face, no need to look for change that seems to always be in short supplies. Few clicks on a computer keyboard and you are done.It is a step in the right direction, it eliminates crowding in government offices, no more pushing or shoving. It is a win win situation from the beginning to the end.Kudos to whomever created the idea and made it happen. I encourage everyone to participate in this marvelous endeavor, they have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
