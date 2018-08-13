You are here

Only 14.5% of aid requested to support refugees received

By JT - Aug 13,2018 - Last updated at Aug 13,2018

AMMAN — Jordan has only received 14.5 per cent of aid required to finance the Jordan Response Plan to Syrian crisis (JRP) so far this year.

According to a statement from the Planning and International Cooperation Ministry, the funds received to date stand at $364.84 million, out of more than $2.5 billion requested under the JRP. 

The ministry indicated that the total foreign aid committed to Jordan in the first seven months reached $887.5 million, including regular grants, additional grants and concessional loans, a statement from the Planning and International Cooperation Ministry said on Monday.

The aid under JRP is dedicated to support the state budget and development projects for the host communities and the refugees.

