Orange Jordan trains first cohort at Zarqa Youth Centre

Participants attend an online training on personal and career development on Monday (Photo courtesy of Orange Jordan)

AMMAN — Orange Jordan on Monday trained its first cohort of the Orange Community Digital Centre at the Zarqa Youth Centre.

The training aims to provide youth with the skills required to enhance their employability opportunities and launch their businesses successfully, the statement said.

Orange Community Digital Centres are a part of the Orange Digital Centre (ODC), a project that offers and organises free comprehensive workshops in different fields, in cooperation with Orange partners from the private and public sectors.

Twenty-eight participants joined the training to develop their functional and personal skills that focus on self-development and equipping youth for the job market.

Zarqa Youth Centre was established in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, with support from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), according to an Orange statement.