Organisations meet to review water, clean energy plans

By Laila Azzeh - Feb 04,2017 - Last updated at Feb 04,2017

AMMAN — Representatives of 60 public, private and civil society organisations met on Saturday to discuss national priorities concerning water and energy.

At a workshop held by EDAMA Association for Energy, Water and Environment, attended by HRH Princess Sumaya, the president of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), participants also reviewed the association’s strategic and business plans for the coming three years.

“Since its establishment seven years ago, EDAMA has managed to build fruitful partnerships with different stakeholders, resulting in the implementation of several initiatives related to clean energy,” the association’s CEO, Duraid Mahasneh, said.

Global trends in clean energy and water and their socio-economic impact were the main themes discussed by participants.

The two-day workshop, held in cooperation with the USAID Civil Initiatives Support Programme, will allow board and staff members to review EDAMA’s strategic plan, helping the organisation prepare for the future, according to organisers.

Princess Sumaya highlighted the importance of building on progress in the fields of water and energy, stressing the RSS’s commitment to continuing cooperation with EDAMA.

EDAMA is a Jordanian association that seeks to create and develop solutions for energy and water crises.

Since 2009, it has been a prominent supporter of Jordan’s clean technology sector.