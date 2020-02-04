Over 8,000 cases of cancer recorded in January-September period of 2019

AMMAN — To mark World Cancer Day, a Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) initiative observed annually on February 4, Sisterhood Is Global Institute (SIGI) on Tuesday issued a report revealing that 8,060 cancer cases were registered in Jordan from January to September 2019.

According to figures from the National Cancer Registry, registered cases included 5,978 Jordanians and 2,082 non-Jordanians, SIGI said. During the nine-month period, 1,670 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed, including 1,278 among Jordanians.

A total of 1,262 cases were registered among women, while the overall death rate among women from breast cancer in Jordan came to 10 per cent, according to the report.

Data also showed that breast cancer was the most common cancer among Jordanian women, comprising 39.8 per cent of all cancer types. About 79 per cent of married women in Jordan did not undergo any cancer-detecting checks, according to the 2017-2018 Jordan Population and Family Health Survey.