Pan-Arab channels to air documentary on Jordan

AMMAN — Al Arabiya News Channel and MBC1 are going to start a promotion campaign for the documentary titled "Jordan: A Building in the Eye of the Storm", starting on Saturday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The documentary, whose production was overseen by MBC Network’s Amman-based regional manager, Saad Silawi, will air in three episodes on September 17, 18 and 19.

The first episode, titled "17 Years of Jordan's Spring", showcases His Majesty King Abdullah's drive to enroot democracy in the Kingdom and his role in combating corruption since his ascension to the Throne in 1999, in addition to his endeavours to boost national unity and the launch of the "Jordan First" initiative in 2002.

The second episode, titled "The Citizens... The Future", tackles various issues including the increase of the population’s needs, especially in light of the Kingdom's limited resources, in addition to topics on the Arab Spring and the emergence of Daesh.

The third episode, titled "Economic Revolution", discusses the economy, which is one of the top priorities of His Majesty and Jordanians, and focuses on the King's efforts to achieve economic reform.

Al Arabiya News Channel, a 24/7 free-to-air news and current affairs satellite outlet, was launched in 2003.

It has nearly 30 offices around the world, with a “large-scale presence” in countries such as Iraq, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen.

MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Centre) is “the largest and leading private media company in the Middle East and North Africa region”, according to its website.

The network comprises 18 TV channels, among other outlets.