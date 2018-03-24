Panama president due in Amman today

AMMAN — Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela is scheduled to arrive on Sunday to Jordan for an official visit, in which he will hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional and global developments, a Royal Court statement said.

During the several-day official visit, President Varela and his spouse First Lady of Panama Lorena Castillo Garcia, who has already arrived in Amman, will participate in the Laureates and Leaders for Children Summit 2018. The summit, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday at the King Hussein Convention Centre on the shores of the Dead Sea, will be held under the King’s patronage.

The first lady on Saturday commended Jordan’s efforts in helping Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp, despite economic challenges and inadequate international assistance, calling for helping the Kingdom in addressing the issue, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a lecture delivered at the Jordan Media Institute, Varela noted that her visit to the camp, in company with HRH Prince Rym Ali, made her realise the magnitude of suffering refugees faced and war circumstances they endured in Syria.

She also called for spreading peace and awareness among societies, and fighting extremism and discrimination, expressing hope that all parties to conflicts can reach a solution to live in peace.