Parliamentary elections date might be changed if need arises — IEC

AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday said it has the authority to change the designated date of parliamentary elections if necessary.

The IEC had announced in July that elections for the 19th Parliament would be held on November 10, following a Royal decree in July directing the concerned authorities to hold parliamentary elections in accordance with the provisions of law. The Kingdom is divided into 23 constituencies.

His Majesty King Abdullah ordered the dissolution of Parliament last month, opening the door for the upcoming elections.

"The dissolution of the Lower House of Parliament gives us the power to change the date if we feel it is necessary," IEC Spokesperson Jihad Momani told The Jordan Times.

Momani added: "We have four months to hold the elections as stipulated in the Constitution after Parliament is dissolved".

"In the event the COVID-19 pandemic spreads more in the Kingdom, then we would think of changing the date of the elections," the IEC spokesperson noted.

"We only have the authority to change the date of the election," Momani said.

He added that "cancelling the elections is a decision that could only be taken by His Majesty King Abdullah".

The Kingdom has been witnessing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks with some days witnessing over 1,000 reported cases.

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah has stressed on several occasions that the government is committed to "securing the success of the upcoming parliamentary elections" by involving all citizens in the election process.

The IEC recently stressed that it will exert its utmost efforts to ensure the success of “this important democratic process in the smoothest and most transparent manner, while ensuring the health, safety and security of citizens".

The commission assigned October 6, 7, and 8 as the designated dates for individuals to officially register to run for the elections.

The IEC recently announced that accreditation for international agencies to monitor the November elections will be open between August 16 and October 20.