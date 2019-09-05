You are here

Planning minister says economic growth top priority

Sep 05,2019

AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mohamad Al-Ississ said his key aim is to fulfil the Jordanian people’s desire for economic growth to create more jobs and improve the quality of services.

He noted that he will not “heed to the orders” of the International Monetary Fund, pointing to Jordan’s autonomy in that regard, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

The plan for economic reform, announced at the London initiative, was a Jordanian proposal, Al-Ississ said, adding that the government’s end-goal is to generate revenue and lower operational costs for businesses. 

