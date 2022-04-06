Plant nursery owners hope for business to grow this summer

AMMAN — Emerging from pandemic-induced losses, many local plant nurseries have started to witness the start of a promising season.

“As temperatures start to rise, gardening comes to mind for many,” Abu Omar, a worker at a plants showroom, told The Jordan Times.

Abu Omar added that some businesses have taken a hit because of the pandemic, among them were plant nurseries. Fortunately, he said that nurseries have seen an uptick in business as of last week.

“People are interested in planting vegetable gardens,” Abu Omar noted.

He added that he is optimistic for this season, especially since the gardening business has been growing in Jordan.

“Staying at home due to lockdowns blossomed the gardening hobby for many people in Jordan,” he added.

Sabeeh Hawash, another nursery owner, said he is very optimistic for the season.

Hawash anticipates sales will ramp up like they typically do in April and May.

Hawash stated that they saw hydroponics and indoor gardening becoming a popular trend last year and this year, amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Zuhair who is a gardener at a nursery in Amman, said that his business is still dealing with the financial losses due to the pandemic.

“The weather just got better a couple of days ago and now during Ramadan people don’t shop for plants much often,” he added.

“Nurseries are stocking up on medicinal plants and herbs,” said Rashed Khaleel, who works at a nursery in Amman.

Khaleel added that people are showing interest in growing food and herbs, plants like garlic, onions and ginger for their kitchen gardens, so that they don’t have to rely too much on the vegetable vendors.

“Many people are showing interest in air purifying plants,” Khaleel added.