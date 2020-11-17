PM issues Defence Order No. 23

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Monday issued Defence Order No. 23 in accordance with provisions of Defence Law No.13 of the year 1992, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The first segment of the order stipulates that the minister of health is authorised to take over any hospital, partially or entirely, along with its facilities, instructing its administration and personnel to receive COVID-19 patients redirected from the ministry.

Secondly, the minister of health is also authorised to decide on COVID patients’ medical costs at private hospitals. Thirdly, anyone who violates the defence order shall face imprisonment term of no less than three months and no more than three years.