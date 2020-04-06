PM lauds Irbid governorate’s ‘true success story’ in fighting COVID-19

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz checks on the conditions of citizens in Irbid and the services being provided to them during a videoconference on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz on Monday checked on the conditions of citizens in Irbid and the services being provided to them under the precautionary measures adopted to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the governorate.

During a videoconference with the governor of Irbid, the director of the King Abdullah University Hospital and the commander of the Northern Military Zone, Razzaz conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah’s greetings to Irbid’s residents and thanked all medical, nursing, administrative, military and security personnel in the field for their efforts in controlling the pandemic.

During the virtual meeting, which was also attended by Interior Minister Salameh Hammad and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the premier said that all apparatuses working in Irbid have achieved a “true success story” in limiting the spread of the virus in the governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz praised the “high level” of awareness and commitment shown by Irbid’s residents to the regulations issued by relevant institutions, noting that he sees, through CCTV cameras, Irbid streets “almost empty” of pedestrians, with only some vehicles and buses distributing basic groceries and commodities to citizens.

The premier also listened to a briefing from Irbid Governor Radwan Otoum, who said that the general situation in Irbid is “very good” with “popular satisfaction”, especially since the governorate has not registered any new cases of coronavirus over the past 48 hours.

Otoum said that basic and grocery items are distributed to residents under the supervision of stakeholders.

King Abdullah University Hospital Director Mohammad Ghazo said that the hospital currently has 64 coronavirus cases, all of whom are in good health condition and are pending lab tests before being discharged, noting that a total of 37 recovered patients have already left the hospital.

Khalid Shraa, commander of the Northern Military Zone, said that security conditions are normal in the northern governorates in general and in Irbid specifically.