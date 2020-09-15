PM meets Grandi, discusses refugee crisis

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Tuesday discussed cooperation between the Kingdom and the UN agencies concerned with meeting the increasing demands of Syrian refugees.

During the meeting, Razzaz pointed to the severe repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, education, health and unemployment.

The premier highlighted the importance of cooperation to alleviate the virus crisis’ impact on citizens and refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister stressed that Jordan, despite the difficult conditions and the pandemic, is committed to its duties and obligations towards refugees especially providing them basic services and care.

The Kingdom shoulders big burden in light of the limited support offered by the international community, the PM said, calling on the international community to continue supporting Jordan to sustain to its efforts in providing basic services to refugees.

Grandi expressed gratitude and appreciation for Jordan for hosting refugees and offering them with their basic needs.

The UN official said that his visit to Syrian-refugee host countries is a “message” for the international community and donor countries to continue supporting host communities and refugees, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis and its repercussions.