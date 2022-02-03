PM meets with Saudi Shura Council speaker

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Thursday met Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Al Sheikh.

Commending the deep-rooted Jordanian-Saudi ties, Khasawneh emphasised Jordan's solidarity with and support for Saudi Arabia in facing any threats to its security and stability, reiterating that “both kingdoms’ security is intertwined.

The premier also highlighted the two kingdoms’ cooperation in various fields, noting that the Neom project, launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman within the Saudi development vision, which extends over Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt, would attract investments and support the three countries’ economies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Saudi Shura Council supports the two kingdoms’ endeavours to enhance economic and investment cooperation, Sheikh said, drawing attention to the need to bolster mutual cooperation in parliamentary and commercial fields, calling for easing investment procedures, as well as the movement of people and tourists between the countries.