PM orders withdrawal of government surplus vehicles

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz has issued an order for the withdrawal of 350 government surplus vehicles to cut down on expenses.

Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Sami Daoud on Thursday said that this decision has been made following a series of field visits conducted by a tasked committee to assess the real need for government vehicles.

The decision included cars with engine capacities exceeding 2,000cc, Daoud said, noting that the government is working to withdraw these cars to cut down on fuel expenses, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The field monitoring visits will continue to count all government vehicles and assess the need for them, he added, expecting the withdrawal of more cars to reduce the government’s surplus of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday directed a speeding up of the implementation of its previous decision on transferring all government-owned assets, excluding forest lands and waqf, to the State Treasury's ownership.

The Cabinet discussed the previous decision taken on October 15, 2018, including the endorsement of registering all government-owned properties, excluding forest lands and waqf, under the name of the State Treasury, to be allocated according to Article 13/A of the 1974 State Property Law, Petra reported on Thursday.

Razzaz, during the meeting, instructed all government institutions to commit to the decision, tasking the Department of Land and Survey to speed up implementation, which prevents land expropriation for establishing projects, allocating these lands for government institutions according to their actual needs.