PM receives Qatari labour minister

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Thursday met Qatari Labour Minister Ali Said Samikh Al Marri and an accompanying delegation, who are on an official visit to the Kingdom.

Khasawneh expressed the Kingdom’s keenness on advancing Jordanian-Qatari cooperation in political, economic, investment and development-related fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Qatari minister emphasised the need for activating labour-related joint agreements, noting that his country's recruitment platform will be linked with the Jordanian recruitment platform "Sajjil" to leverage Jordanian competencies to the Qatari labour market.