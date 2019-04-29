PM reviews anti-corruption efforts with integrity body

AMMAN — The government, since its formation, has worked “seriously and with commitment” to curb all forms of administrative and financial corruption, and provided all necessary support to institutions tasked with preserving public money, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Sunday.

During a visit to the Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC), Razzaz said that His Majesty King Abdullah has reiterated more than once that there is no immunity for corrupt people, and that it is the joint responsibility of the government and the commission to implement the King’s directives.

The premier said that indicators of anti-corruption efforts are on the right track, noting that a total of 81 cases have been referred by the JIACC to the judiciary between January 1 and March 20 of this year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also stressed that dealing with reports of the Audit Bureau has witnessed a qualitative leap, pointing out that all violations mentioned in the 2017 report and 116 violations from the 2018 report have been rectified.

As for the government’s measures to address corruption, the prime minister said that the unified procurement system of the government guarantees control over public purchases and tenders as well as automating such procedures, which can curb any attacks on public money.

Razzaz expressed his belief that the e-government will “remarkably contribute” to limiting financial corruption, noting that the government has made good progress in shifting to e-government in several ministries.

For his part, JIACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi said that addressing all forms of corruption and maintaining public money are aimed at enhancing the reform process in the Kingdom, stressing that exaggeration in talking about graft as a phenomenon hinders efforts aimed at attracting investments.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat stressed the need for highlighting the results of anti-corruption efforts and acquainting citizens with the efforts of the JIACC in cases that received final rulings and with the amounts of money retrieved in such cases.