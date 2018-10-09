PM revokes exceptional state university admissions

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Monday decided to cancel the admission of students at universities accepted outside the unified admission system.

Razzaz called on Higher Education Minister Adel Tweisi to revoke a decision to admit students in medicine, pharmacology and other specialisations, which had been issued a few days earlier upon a decision by the minister, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier highlighted the importance of following regulations of the unified admission, so as to achieve justice and equality among all students.

Tweisi had sent an official letter to several university presidents to accept several students in various medical specialisations, following a decision by the Higher Education Council.

The council authorised the minister to address any cases that may arise and require making immediate decisions pertaining to the unified admission at public universities.

The number of students admitted at official universities increased from 29,713 in the academic year of 2017-2018 to 32,174 in this academic year.