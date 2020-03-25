PM sets guidelines for public as neighbourhood shops open up

A resident shops at a local store after mini-markets and small grocery stores in residential neighbourhoods opened their doors to the public on Wednesday at 10am (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz delivered a voice message to the citizens and residents of the Kingdom affirming that the government will allow mini-markets and small grocery stores in residential neighbourhoods to operate as of Wednesday from 10am to 6pm.

He added that the specified shops will be permitted to open every day including weekends for individuals between the ages of 16 and 60 to visit on foot to buy daily necessities.

To protect themselves and others, the public must line up in an organised manner, especially if large numbers of shoppers happen to be at the location, he said.

The premier stressed that using cars is prohibited without a prior permit, adding that the mentioned shops will be restocked by wholesale sellers daily and that the national stock of groceries is sufficient.

He also noted that rushing to shops and stockpiling goods is unnecessary, highlighting that delivery services from supermarkets to homes will start on Thursday.

The prime minister noted that he instructed the concerned ministers, administrative governors and security personnel to patrol on Wednesday in order to detect all violations and close shops where violations or crowding occur.

It is in the interest of business owners, residents and the Kingdom for shops to remain open unless they become hazardous to people’s health and safety, he noted.

The prime minister stressed that those who do not commit to health instructions expose themselves and their families to the coronavirus pandemic.