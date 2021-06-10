PM tours Omari border crossing, stresses need to ease travel procedures

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh visits the Omari border crossing between Jordan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Thursday visited the Omari border crossing between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, stressing the need to further ease travel procedures.

During his visit, Khasawneh took a first-hand look at the procedures taken to ease passenger traffic ahead of the summer peak, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premiere, during a meeting with representatives from the entry point staff, in the presence of a number of ministers, highlighted the government’s recent efforts to enhance the border crossing’s infrastructure to facilitate passenger traffic and cargo flow.

The director of the Omari border crossing, Col. Bashar Musallam, briefed the gathering on the work mechanism at the crossing, pointing out that the entry point is equipped to receive between 15,000 and18,000 passengers a day, but amid the pandemic, only 1,200 to 1,300 passengers are welcomed.

The visit came in implementation of Royal directives to expand the fieldwork to examine the quality of services provided to the public.